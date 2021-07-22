19 people share the most random encounters they've had with super famous people.

As the old saying goes, "Celebs, they're just like us." But are they really?

Not quite, because interactions with them become lifelong conversation pieces for everyone they meet. A recent Reddit thread asked, "Who's the most famous person you've interacted with?" Of course, take these answers with a grain of salt because they aren't verified. But the answers prove that celebs are doing a lot of mundane things on a day to day basis. And luckily, most of them are nice!

1. This is kind of hard to picture.

Michael Buble was my youth rockclimbing coach/instructor. - pilsnerpapi84

2. This sounds very nice.

I had a coffee with Tom Hardy once before he got really famous. It was back in the very early 2000s when he still a struggling actor in London. Seriously nice dude. - the_littlehobbit