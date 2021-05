Scouring Twitter can be a thankless job, but that's what we get paid to do. Today we've gone through millions of tweets (small exaggeration) to bring you a few we think are funny, smart and/or just weird. Take a look. See what you think. We hope you enjoy!

P.S. There's one post from Instagram here, but it was linked from a tweet.

1. Love wine, but this is still a great idea.

2. Great point. Great decimal point. Sorry.

3. We want to be where Piggys is.