Louis CK accuser describes the devastating backlash she received after speaking out.

If you thinks it sucks to find out that your favorite celebrity sexually harassed someone, imagine how it feels to be the person who was sexually harassed.

Rebecca Corry, a comedian and writer who spoke publicly about Louis C.K. asking to masturbate in front of her when they were shooting a pilot that she wrote, wrote an essay for Vulture about how life has been since she came forward.

A few years ago, Corry received an apology email from C.K., in which he accidentally admit to even more sexual misconduct.

2) I believe Rebecca Corry pic.twitter.com/3eqVKKX8nN — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) May 24, 2018

In the six months since her story was published in The New York Times, Corry says that "it’s become clear that many people have no understanding of just how extensive and complicated the ramifications of what C.K. did have been, and continue to be. They didn’t end the day it happened and won’t end any time soon for me, a comedian who has now spoken out against one of her own."