A Republican candidate for Congress appears to be suffering from a devastating personal crisis after watching Cruella, Disney's new prequel to 101 Dalmations. Omar Navarro has declared his childhood "ruined" because the movie features a gay character, and it appears to have sullied his fond memories of watching a woman skin puppies.

Navarro got the attention he wanted, and was roasted for his take, along with his rather evocative choice of words.

