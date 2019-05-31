Rihanna just reminded us people STILL say her name wrong. The internet has had it.

What is it that people just can't grasp about Rihanna's name(s)?

First, there was the uproar over the fact that her beauty and fashion lines are called "Fenty" because it's... ummm... her last name. Duh, guys, do you even Google?

And now people are freaking out about how to say Rihanna. See, a lot of people say "Ri-On-Na" or "Ri-Ahh-Na" when her name's actually pronounced "Re-Anne-Na."

We've heard Ri pronounce her name this way before. But this "news" is shaking the world due to a video Rihanna did for British Vogue, which came out last night in honor of her debut collection. (Reminder: she is the first black woman to head up a major fashion brand for LVMH, the most important luxury design conglomerate in the world. Don't let all this name kerfuffle distract you.)

Yes, she said it. And all hell broke loose.

i have to wake up in 4 hours and im arguing about how to pronounce rihanna’s name pic.twitter.com/IXUdWIIc1k — marnie (@elisaespositos) May 30, 2019