This Instagram from Rihanna cost Snapchat 800 million dollars.

Wow, seeing corporations actually facing consequences for doing dumb things is basically porn.
Rihanna, whether she knew her power over the stock market or not, got justice when her Instagram story calling out Snapchat for making a "fun" poll about her domestic abuse cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars.
She joins Kylie Jenner as a force affecting Snap Inc.'s shares.
Let's back it up. The
dick pic photo-sharing app put out a poll asking users if they would rather "slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown." Ha ha ha?
CNBC reports that after RiRi posted her response, the company's shares dropped around five percent, which is approximately 800 million dollars.
She wrote on her Instagram story:
Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!” the singer said on Instagram on Thursday. ...
This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them...but all the women, children and men that have been victims of [domestic violence] in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet ...you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.
Rihanna fans are legion, and deleted the app in solidarity. Plus, there's nothing on Snapchat that Instagram doesn't do anyway.
"This advertisement is disgusting and never should have appeared on our service. We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process. We are investigating how that happened so that we can make sure it never happens again," a Snapchat spokesperson wrote to CNBC.
Too late. It's already deleted.