This Instagram from Rihanna cost Snapchat 800 million dollars.

Wow, seeing corporations actually facing consequences for doing dumb things is basically porn.

Rihanna, whether she knew her power over the stock market or not, got justice when her Instagram story calling out Snapchat for making a "fun" poll about her domestic abuse cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars.

She joins Kylie Jenner as a force affecting Snap Inc.'s shares.

Let's back it up. The dick pic photo-sharing app put out a poll asking users if they would rather "slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown." Ha ha ha?

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

CNBC reports that after RiRi posted her response, the company's shares dropped around five percent, which is approximately 800 million dollars.

Rihanna speaking up about Domestic Violence on Instagram few minutes ago. For those wondering: few days ago, an ad on Snapchat was asking user if they "would rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown?" pic.twitter.com/DMmsA0yCZN — Rihanna Diva (@r_divacom) March 15, 2018

She wrote on her Instagram story: