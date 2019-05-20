Robin Arryn is hot now and has seen your thirst tweets.

The Game of Thrones finale was a wild ride that had to squeeze in the downfall of one monarch, the rise of another, and the Westerosi Constitutional Convention completely reinventing how the nation is run.
Among the many takeaways on the 80-minute meditation on what makes a good leader and "who gets to choose," is the fact that the weird breast-suckling kid from the Vale is hot now.
Robin Arryn is the son of Lysa Arryn, Catelyn Stark's sister and the only person who actually liked Littlefinger.
Sweetrobin made his grand return to the series at the dragonpit summit of the lords, where Sansa casually Brexited the North and Bran was voted King.
Lil' Milk Boy was last seen in season six before the Battle of the Bastards, and spent the intervening years hitting puberty, eating solid foods, and getting hot now.
Twitter rejoiced in the glow up for this once sickly, coddled young boy.
The actor, Lino Facioli, is on Instagram, and posted a sweet tribute to his years on the series, including a wild snapshot with young King Bran.
Facioli has seen your thirst tweets...
...and is down to playfully roast his character, too.
Lo and behold, Milk Boy-turned-Milk Man also has thirst traps.
Robin Arryn is officially Westeros's Shawn Mendes.
Facioli shared a throwback pic of him on the Iron Throne, and who knows—it just might happen once Bran croaks. As Sansa so elegentantly pointed out, Bran can't have kids.