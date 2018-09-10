Ronnie from 'Jersey Shore' faces backlash for putting his baby daughter in a 'clubbing' outfit.

We all know the internet's full of mom-shaming. Today, a famous dad is getting dragged through the mud for a change. Progress...?
Ronnie Magro of "Jersey Shore" fame posted a photo of his daughter, Ariana, in a very boardwalk-friendly outfit. The post was meant to celebrate #JerzDay, or what "Jersey Shore" fans call Thursdays when the show airs.
"When you realize it's #Jerzday!!!" he captioned it. "#FaceYouMakeWhenYouGetToWatchDaddyOnTv #HappyBaby #HappyJerzday"
Some of Ronnie's followers were not amused by baby Ariana's strapless top and ripped-to-shreds jeans.
And of course, they voiced their opinions loud and clear.
"Good lord somebody get this sweet baby some pants," one user said. "Come on y'all."
"Wellllll based on what this sweet baby's parents are putting out there for EVERYONE TO SEE.... why is anyone surprised??" commented another, referring to Ronnie's relationship dirty laundry, which he's happy to share on Instagram and on TV.
Others pointed out that the baby looked ready for a night at Karma.
Other followers, though, stuck up for Ronnie, pointing out that ripped jeans on a baby are maybe not the biggest deal in the world.
Another quoted Sammi Sweetheart while professing her love of the baby's lewk.
At the end of the day, the supportive messages definitely outweighed the haters.