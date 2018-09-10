Ronnie from 'Jersey Shore' faces backlash for putting his baby daughter in a 'clubbing' outfit.

We all know the internet's full of mom-shaming. Today, a famous dad is getting dragged through the mud for a change. Progress...?

Ronnie Magro of "Jersey Shore" fame posted a photo of his daughter, Ariana, in a very boardwalk-friendly outfit. The post was meant to celebrate #JerzDay, or what "Jersey Shore" fans call Thursdays when the show airs.

"When you realize it's #Jerzday!!!" he captioned it. "#FaceYouMakeWhenYouGetToWatchDaddyOnTv #HappyBaby #HappyJerzday"

Some of Ronnie's followers were not amused by baby Ariana's strapless top and ripped-to-shreds jeans.

And of course, they voiced their opinions loud and clear.

"Good lord somebody get this sweet baby some pants," one user said. "Come on y'all."