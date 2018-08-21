Rose McGowan said to 'be gentle' about friend's sexual assault allegations and people are pissed.

Rose McGowan has positioned herself as a leader of the #metoo movement and the effort to hold movie producer Harvey Weinstein accountable for his predatory past.
But this week, people are calling her credibility into question after she appeared to stick up for a friend of hers who's facing sexual assault allegations.
Rose's friend Asia Argento has also been an outspoken #metoo activist. An Italian actress, she claims that she was also raped by Harvey Weinstein.
She made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival in May when she spoke onstage about Harvey Weinstein using the festival as his hunting ground. She said he'd raped her at the festival in 1997, and predicted he'd be shunned and never welcomed back to the festival now that his predatory history had come to light.
Ever since the first stories about #metoo broke, Argento and McGowan have worked together to be leading voices for the movement.
But on Sunday night, the New York Times dropped a bomb about Argento: she was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy and agreeing to pay him $380,000 to keep quiet.
The incident allegedly occurred in a hotel room in 2013, when Argento was 37 and the victim was 17. But the cover-up reportedly started this year, with a $200,000 payment this past April — just a month before her speech about being raped by Harvey Weinstein at Cannes, the New York Times reports. The settlement states that Argento must pay the alleged victim $380,000 over the course of two years.
This news broke on Sunday night and McGowan tweeted about it Sunday morning.
First, she appeared to distance herself from Argento, saying, "I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago."
Twitter users were quick to point out that Argento had posted a photo of herself and McGowan together as early as 2003.
They seemed to have a close relationship up until these allegations came out.
McGowan had even written an open letter in defense of Argento after the suicide of Anthony Bourdain.
Argento and Bourdain had been dating in the months leading up to his suicide, and she'd been photographed holding hands with and a hugging another man several days before Bourdain's death. McGowan's letter was an attempt to dissuade people from blaming Bourdain's suicide on her friend, Argento. But many saw her words as victim-blaming because in the letter, she took Bourdain to task for not treating his depression.
Others pointed out that McGowan had commented on Argento's Instagram in 2013 — coincidentally, on a post that seems to depict the hotel room where the incident happened (Argento left a somewhat creepy digital trail of Instagram pics that day).
McGowan posted a second tweet a few hours later, imploring people to "be gentle" with Argento.
Some pointed out how different this tweet was from previous tweets about accused abusers.
Others used McGowan's previous statements about #metoo to cast doubt on her credibility.
McGowan has not tweeted or spoken publicly since her two initial tweets. Argento has not reacted at all yet.
But #metoo founder Tarana Burke has implored people not to let this incident ruin the credibility of the movement at large. (Privileged members of the Hollywood elite have been accused of hijacking #metoo from Burke for months.)