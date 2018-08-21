Rose McGowan said to 'be gentle' about friend's sexual assault allegations and people are pissed.

Rose McGowan has positioned herself as a leader of the #metoo movement and the effort to hold movie producer Harvey Weinstein accountable for his predatory past.

But this week, people are calling her credibility into question after she appeared to stick up for a friend of hers who's facing sexual assault allegations.

Rose's friend Asia Argento has also been an outspoken #metoo activist. An Italian actress, she claims that she was also raped by Harvey Weinstein.

She made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival in May when she spoke onstage about Harvey Weinstein using the festival as his hunting ground. She said he'd raped her at the festival in 1997, and predicted he'd be shunned and never welcomed back to the festival now that his predatory history had come to light.

Ever since the first stories about #metoo broke, Argento and McGowan have worked together to be leading voices for the movement.

Rose McGowan nailed by critics and Weinstein's attorney after 'slap in the face' urge to be 'gentle' on Asia Argento https://t.co/r1mRhrmEle — Nicholas J Pannett (@freedomforce990) August 21, 2018

But on Sunday night, the New York Times dropped a bomb about Argento: she was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy and agreeing to pay him $380,000 to keep quiet.

The incident allegedly occurred in a hotel room in 2013, when Argento was 37 and the victim was 17. But the cover-up reportedly started this year, with a $200,000 payment this past April — just a month before her speech about being raped by Harvey Weinstein at Cannes, the New York Times reports. The settlement states that Argento must pay the alleged victim $380,000 over the course of two years.