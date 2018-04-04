'Roseanne' producer says to ignore Roseanne Barr’s Hitler photoshoot so don’t look at these pictures.

A producer of Roseanne, the show, says to pay no attention to Roseanne, the person.

The revival of the hit sitcom premiered last week to such huge ratings that the President of the United States took the time to congratulate Roseanne Barr (even though he has yet to contact all the victims' families from the Parkland shooting).

In a 2009 spread in Heeb magazine called "That Oven Feelin'," Barr dressed up as Adolf Hitler, posing with people-shaped cookies she took out of the oven.

Roseanne Barr dressed up as Hitler and pretended to eat burnt cookies out of the oven.



1. This is beyond disgusting.

2. How the heck did she get a new show after this?

3. ABC should cancel her show. pic.twitter.com/nTC6zX3nHW — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) March 29, 2018

According to Heeb, the photoshoot was her idea, and she joked that she could be the "reincarnation of the Führer himself."

A lot of people aren't laughing.

Kathy Griffin was fired for posting a fake picture of Trump missing his head.



Why is Roseanne not being fired for posting a picture of gingerbread Jews going into an oven while she was dressed as Hitler?@ABC - We're glad to watch the competition until you do the right thing! pic.twitter.com/Qs7Tvm2kbQ — TOᑭ ᖇOᑭE TᖇAViS 🇺🇸 (@TopRopeTravis) March 30, 2018