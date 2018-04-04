'Roseanne' producer says to ignore Roseanne Barr’s Hitler photoshoot so don’t look at these pictures.

A producer of Roseanne, the show, says to pay no attention to Roseanne, the person.
The revival of the hit sitcom premiered last week to such huge ratings that the President of the United States took the time to congratulate Roseanne Barr (even though he has yet to contact all the victims' families from the Parkland shooting).
In a 2009 spread in Heeb magazine called "That Oven Feelin'," Barr dressed up as Adolf Hitler, posing with people-shaped cookies she took out of the oven.
According to Heeb, the photoshoot was her idea, and she joked that she could be the "reincarnation of the Führer himself."
A lot of people aren't laughing.
Trump picked up the phone to CONGRATULATE THIS WOMAN
Let's put this in context - these photos are real & the author of the article for the magazine who shot these photos, said that Roseanne ASKED to dress as Hitler while she was taking "human" cookies out of the oven
The Hollywood Reporter asked Roseanne co-showrunner Bruce Helford about the photos, and he insisted that it's all in good fun, and begged viewers to separate the show from its star, as Barr the person continues to push pro-Trump conspiracy theories.
"I know that Roseanne is a very staunch supporter of Israel and she has said as much," Helford said about the Hitler photoshoot, which has little to do with Israel. "I imagine there’s probably some amount of parody involved and all that. I don’t know the context of that so I wouldn’t make a comment on it. My feeling is that people should just watch the show and judge it on its merits. Watch the show without the accompanying background noise. Everybody, including Roseanne, wanted the show to be balanced. When we talk about wanting to open a dialogue in America, that’s something that the show does. We’re not trying to perform brain surgery or cure cancer. We all hoped that this would open a dialogue where people would start laughing at themselves a little bit, get a little less polarized and realize that this is a universal conversation. Lots of families find themselves divided on these issues. There’s got to be a way to talk and still love each other the way that Roseanne and Jackie made their peace [in the revival’s premiere]. And that’s really what we want to have come out of it."