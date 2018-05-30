Everyone’s roasting Roseanne Barr for blaming her racism on Ambien.

On Tuesday, a bewildered nation watched as comedian-turned-conspiracy theorist Roseanne Barr faced actual consequences for her racist tweets, and her show was promptly canceled.

Hours after she vowed to quit Twitter, Roseanne resurfaced on the internet to insist that she had only made the racist "joke" about Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett because she was all loopy on Ambien.

"guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me," Barr told Twitter. "It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t."

Oh honey. You can't blame years of insanity on one pill.

"Ambien" quickly started trending as everybody roasted the extremely lame excuse.

If Ambien causes racism, then shouldn’t we check the medicine cabinets at the White House? Just asking. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 30, 2018