Roseanne is fighting with her TV son on Twitter, just like a real family does.

The saga that is Roseanne Barr's fall from semi-grace is ongoing, because she just. keeps. tweeting.

Right now, the drama is in the family: Roseanne is getting into it with her on-screen son, accusing Michael Fishman (aka D.J. Conner) of throwing her under the bus.

It started on Tuesday when Fishman tweeted a blurb about how much it sucks for him that his TV mom says racist sh*t.

"My character was designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views. To represent portions of society often marginalized," he wrote. "In this moment it is important to be clear. We must stand up against bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all."

Roseanne was like, "how rude!", reminding Fishman that she created the show and insisting that she was unjustly held accountable for the words she said.

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Fishman was nice, appealing to Roseanne's better nature and saying that the fact she created the show is part of why her racist tweets hurt so badly.