Roseanne is fighting with her TV son on Twitter, just like a real family does.

Orli Matlow
May 30, 2018@6:47 PM
The saga that is Roseanne Barr's fall from semi-grace is ongoing, because she just. keeps. tweeting.

Right now, the drama is in the family: Roseanne is getting into it with her on-screen son, accusing Michael Fishman (aka D.J. Conner) of throwing her under the bus.

Not their first fight.
Giphy

It started on Tuesday when Fishman tweeted a blurb about how much it sucks for him that his TV mom says racist sh*t.

"My character was designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views. To represent portions of society often marginalized," he wrote. "In this moment it is important to be clear. We must stand up against bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all."

Roseanne was like, "how rude!", reminding Fishman that she created the show and insisting that she was unjustly held accountable for the words she said.

Fishman was nice, appealing to Roseanne's better nature and saying that the fact she created the show is part of why her racist tweets hurt so badly.

Roseanne was NOT HAVING his niceness.

Giphy

Fishman isn't the only one she's fighting with.

Uh oh.

