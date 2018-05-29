The internet reacts to Roseanne Barr actually facing consequences for racist comments.

It is the year of our lord 2018. Donald Trump is president. Humanity has lost hope that people do in fact face consequences for being racist, but ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey shocked the world by doing something responsible.

After years of racist, anti-Semitic, conspiracy-mongering (also known as "alt-right") tweets, the network announced that it was canceling the show after a racist attack on Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment cancels Roseanne Barr's show, calling her comment on Twitter "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values." https://t.co/2HJA1onFiw [Corrects link] pic.twitter.com/XEdNA8RLft — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2018

Uh oh. Who's going to tell the president?

TRUMP, 2 MONTHS AGO TODAY: "Look at Roseanne, I called her yesterday, look at her ratings!... Over 18 million people and it was about us!" pic.twitter.com/pifXhyadxs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 29, 2018

People on Twitter are pleasantly surprised, reacting with a combination of glee, relief, and schadenfreude.

FIRST RULE OF COMEDY: Be as racist as possible.



SECOND RULE OF COMEDY: Say it was just a joke when people get mad.



THRID RULE OF COMEDY: Fuck over the writers, actors and crew that made your show great.



FOURTH RULE OF COMEDY: Go fuck yourself, Roseanne. — Jonah Ray Rodrigues (@jonahray) May 29, 2018