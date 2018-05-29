The internet reacts to Roseanne Barr actually facing consequences for racist comments.

Advertising
It is the year of our lord 2018. Donald Trump is president. Humanity has lost hope that people do in fact face consequences for being racist, but ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey shocked the world by doing something responsible.
After years of racist, anti-Semitic, conspiracy-mongering (also known as "alt-right") tweets, the network announced that it was canceling the show after a racist attack on Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.
Uh oh. Who's going to tell the president?
People on Twitter are pleasantly surprised, reacting with a combination of glee, relief, and schadenfreude.
You know she's bad because Charlie Sheen has declared her to be "hashtag NOT winning."
Good job, y'all!
Next mission: the midterm elections.
