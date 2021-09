Saturday Night Live recently announced the full cast for season 47. Three up-and-comers will be joining the beloved institution, with all of season 46's cast returning except for Beck Bennett (we thank the OG Boss Baby for his service). The show returns on October 2nd, hosted by everyone's silver fox crush of the summer, Owen Wilson.

Impress your friends by checking out these clips of the newbies before they were called up to the major leagues

Sarah Sherman (aka Sarah Squirm)