15 of the funniest photoshops of the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot photo.

Start spreading the news...

Three-quarters of the brunch squad from Sex and the City are returning to the screen in a reboot on HBO Max called "And Just Like That..." On Friday, the network released a pic of Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis on set, and you can instantly hear the salsa music of the theme song playing as the trio power-strut down Fifth Avenue.

While seeing Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte again decked out in head-to-toe couture, the absence of Kim Cattrall's Samantha was the most talked-about aspect of the photo. Cattrall isn't part of the show on account of not wanting to be, and she is already greatly missed.