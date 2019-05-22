People are sharing their sexiest cartoon crushes from childhood. Aladdin could get it!

Time to talk about one of the most important topics of our time: hot cartoons. Yes, I do mean hot as in fione. I remember the first time I laid eyes on Aladdin, and discovered what it meant to have an all consuming crush. And you know what, I'm ready to talk about it. The amount of people who remain silent on the issue of "cartoons are sexy too" is honestly shameful.
But you know who hasn't been quiet about this? Writer and blogger Jenna Guillaume. She bravely posted a thread on Twitter, igniting a conversation about 'Cartoon Guys Who Can Get It," which has since gone viral.
Jenna kicked us off with an extensive list of her biggest cartoon crushes.
Others joined in, proving that our childhood cartoons were really about the thirst traps we found along the way.
During a time of political divide, it's so nice to see that we can come together and agree that cartoons can be snacks too.