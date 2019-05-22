People are sharing their sexiest cartoon crushes from childhood. Aladdin could get it!

Time to talk about one of the most important topics of our time: hot cartoons. Yes, I do mean hot as in fione. I remember the first time I laid eyes on Aladdin, and discovered what it meant to have an all consuming crush. And you know what, I'm ready to talk about it. The amount of people who remain silent on the issue of "cartoons are sexy too" is honestly shameful.

But you know who hasn't been quiet about this? Writer and blogger Jenna Guillaume. She bravely posted a thread on Twitter, igniting a conversation about 'Cartoon Guys Who Can Get It," which has since gone viral.

Alright let's talk about Cartoon Guys Who Can Get It. I've been a thirsty bitch all my life. My #1stCartoonCrush was Prince Eric. The dark hair, the blue eyes, the dimples, the COLLARBONE???! Four-year-old me was in love. pic.twitter.com/tgDhEQw93k — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 22, 2019

Jenna kicked us off with an extensive list of her biggest cartoon crushes.

Aladdin, of course, was also everything. Disney boys with thick black eyebrows? Okay.



I'm still mad the live action remake has dared to put a shirt on him. pic.twitter.com/t2A3VjGsiq — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 22, 2019

The Beast's transformation back into the prince was a real Moment for me growing up. *cough* pic.twitter.com/Cb4YN1K1uy — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 22, 2019