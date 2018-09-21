A sexy 'Handmaid's Tale' Halloween costume has been pulled from shelves and people are side-eyeing the company's response.

Sexy Halloween costume purveyor Yandy.com was caught selling a sexy Handmaid's Tale costume — and they quickly pulled the outfit.
The company claims they saw the costume as a "powerful protest message" before the backlash. Here's their statement:
Yandy always has stood, and will continue to stand, at the forefront of encouraging our customers to “Own Your Sexy”. We support our customers being comfortable in their skin, regardless of who they are or what they choose to wear. Our corporate ideology is rooted in female empowerment, and gender empowerment overall.
Over the last few hours, it has become obvious that our “Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume” is being seen as a symbol of women’s oppression, rather than an expression of women’s empowerment. This is unfortunate, as it was not our intention on any level. Our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image.
Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we’ve received, we are removing the costume from our site.
And here's a screenshot of the original product listing:
I don't know if you've seen Yandy's other costumes, this one is actually modest for them. Like, I'm pretty sure I owned a pleather belt wider than this skirt in the 2000s:
Still, many were offended by it.
This Twitter user has another idea in case Yandy hasn't tried it yet.
Not everyone is annoyed, though.
Others are questioning if it's even really that much more offensive than the actual costume, which functions to cover women's body parts in shame.
And some are SMDHing at the fact that anyone got worked up over this.
Also, some pointed out that Yandy has some bigger fish to fry when it comes to offensive Halloween costumes.
Either way, guess anyone who wants to be a leg-baring Offred is gonna have to DIY their outfit this year.