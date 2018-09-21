A sexy 'Handmaid's Tale' Halloween costume has been pulled from shelves and people are side-eyeing the company's response.

Sexy Halloween costume purveyor Yandy.com was caught selling a sexy Handmaid's Tale costume — and they quickly pulled the outfit.

The company claims they saw the costume as a "powerful protest message" before the backlash. Here's their statement:

Yandy always has stood, and will continue to stand, at the forefront of encouraging our customers to “Own Your Sexy”. We support our customers being comfortable in their skin, regardless of who they are or what they choose to wear. Our corporate ideology is rooted in female empowerment, and gender empowerment overall.

Over the last few hours, it has become obvious that our “Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume” is being seen as a symbol of women’s oppression, rather than an expression of women’s empowerment. This is unfortunate, as it was not our intention on any level. Our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image.

Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we’ve received, we are removing the costume from our site.