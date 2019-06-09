5 shows to watch now that 'Game of Thrones' is over and you need something else to live for.

Advertising

It's been a month since Game of Thrones ended and essentially broke the internet. Even if you were disappointed by the ending, it's still hard to say good-bye to a show that you obsessed over for the past eight years. What do you do with your Sunday nights now that you can't watch a bunch of people with ridiculous names fight dragons and bang their nephews? It's tough, but there are some options. I'm not sure if you're privy to this information, but there are other shows that exist besides Game of Thrones. Wild, I know. Below are five that I think have the potential to replace the hole in your heart where your love for faceless assassins and dire wolves once was. 1. The Society I've always wondered when the millennial version of Lord of the Flies would be made, and now I have my answer. This Netflix original series centers on a group of teens who come back from a trip to find that everyone else in the town has vanished, their phones are disconnected from the outside world, and all roads out have been blocked. They are stuck in their wealthy town with no supervision, and what starts as a party ends in a struggle to survive as certain people in the group fight for power. Teens, drama, murder, mystery, and pettiness...we're in.

2. The Handmaid's Tale Hulu aired the first episode of the third season just last week, and sh*t is already hitting the fan. I won't give any spoilers, but I will say it seems like we're in for quite the ride this season. In case you aren't an avid watcher, you can catch up on the past two seasons on Hulu. Handmaid's Tale has the beautiful cinematography and exquisite writing that we used to get from Game of Thrones, but instead of white walkers there are...men. Just regular men, being men, causing the world to be a nightmare. Fun!

3. Dead to Me Girl. This one is wild. And so much fun. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star in this murder-mystery-comedy-drama about grief, friendship, and betrayal. After Jen's (Applegate) husband dies in a hit-and-run, she joins a grief therapy group, where she meets Judy (Cardellini). Jen is blunt and has some anger management issues, while Judy is sweet and hopelessly non-confrontational. The two form an unlikely friendship and become each other's rocks during a time of grief. However, one of them has a big secret, and it's a twist that you will not see coming. Head to Netflix and hit 'play' now to figure out what it is!

4. Big Little Lies It's back! Another HBO gem, Big Little Lies has all the drama, murder, and high budget productions you need to feel fully entertained. The second season premieres tonight, and if the trailers are any indication to how good the season will be, we're all in for a treat. Meryl Streep joins the cast this season, and we've never known her to give anything besides an award-winning performance. With this show playing on Sunday nights, it truly has the potential to replace Game of Thrones as our unhealthy obsession. 5. Sex Education Looking for something more chill and down to Earth after Game of Thrones? Then this might be the show for you! It's got heart, British accents, and lots of sex. Boom, boom, boom. Set somewhere in the UK, the wonderfully charming show follows a duo of teens who start a sex therapy business at their school. Shows that cater to teen nostalgia are making a comeback these days, and this show is one of the best to do so. The first season is on Netflix, so you can sit and binge it all in one go, or watch it bit by bit like a healthy, sane person. But we both know which way you'll choose.