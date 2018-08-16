Sia went out without her wig and people are freaking out about her face. In a good way.

Besides her music, the thing Sia's probably most known for is her habit of covering her face with extravagant wigs.
But last night, she went out rocking her natural hair, with her entire face on display — and she looked happy, healthy and glowing.
At the premier of "Ozarks," she palled around with Jason Bateman with her plain ol' head on show.
Fans are loving the look.
This isn't the first time we've seen Sia wig-less.
Before she became famous, she was a working singer/songwriter who had no qualms about putting her face on display (and drawing on it with crayons).
But after becoming more successful and entering drug and alcohol recovery, Sia had a change of heart. She told James Corden:
"I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success. I was an alcoholic and a drug addict, and I sobered up and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way. I thought, ‘What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery! I was like, 'There’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.'"
So she got herself an array of face-concealing wigs — and also started using Maddie Ziegler as a stand-in in her music videos.
Sia's also been spotted at the airport without her wig, and had a few hairpiece malfunctions that left her face exposed during a performance.