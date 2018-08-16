Sia went out without her wig and people are freaking out about her face. In a good way.

Besides her music, the thing Sia's probably most known for is her habit of covering her face with extravagant wigs.

But last night, she went out rocking her natural hair, with her entire face on display — and she looked happy, healthy and glowing.

At the premier of "Ozarks," she palled around with Jason Bateman with her plain ol' head on show.

Fans are loving the look.

She shouldn’t cover her pretty face outside of her artist performances. She’s an automatic download, love her voice and songs! — MISSING_AMERICA⚠️ (@KatyGreen1234) August 16, 2018

@Sia you are so pretty & you have such great music 🎶 💃🏻 — Chloe R (@ChloeakaRC) August 16, 2018

This isn't the first time we've seen Sia wig-less.

Before she became famous, she was a working singer/songwriter who had no qualms about putting her face on display (and drawing on it with crayons).