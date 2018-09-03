Snoop Dogg got mad at Martha Stewart and Oprah but it's probably the nicest Instagram feud of all time.

Just like you, celebrities are celebrating the current three-day weekend by partying with their friends and/or getting their feelings hurt because their friends are partying without them.

Snoop Dogg apparently got in his feelings this weekend when he saw a picture of Martha Stewart, Oprah Winfrey, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft schmoozing together.

Now, it's important to note that Snoop and Martha are besties and their friendship is well-documented.

So when Martha posted the pic on her Instagram, Snoop Dogg commented, "Invite me next. Time."

After Snoop left his comment, Martha responded (by starting a whole new comment instead of hitting "reply" but that's fine, she's Martha):

A lot of celebs could learn from Martha and Snoop's friendly approach to settling a beef.