We Instagram-stalked Sophie Turner’s epic bachelorette party so you don’t have to.

Orli Matlow
Jun 13, 2019@5:24 PM
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas may already be married in the eyes of Elvis, but the party's not over—in fact, it's just begun.

People is reporting that Turner and Jonas "will hold another, more formal wedding ceremony in France this summer," because multiple wedding ceremonies are officially a Jonas Brother tradition. Before the lovebirds seal the deal with a French kiss, Turner and her ~squad~ are going on an epic bachelorette tour across Europe and were nice enough to Instagram it for us.

India Walford, a friend of Sophie Turner's from beyond Westeros, shared a pic of the crew in front of their private plane.

Cluck cluck mother fudgers ✈️

A post shared by India 🌶 Faye (@indiawalford) on

British people call bachelorette parties "hen dos," which is much more whimsical than "bachelorette party."

Turner's friend Ellie Wasserberg shared a pic from inside the jet, where everyone had champagne and cool sunglasses. Peep Maisie Williams and her iconic pink hair on the left.

Out of office.

A post shared by Ellie Wasserberg (@elliewasserberg) on

They also had McDonald's, which according to Turner pal Blair Noel Croce, "spilled after takeoff."

The crew flew to Benidorm, Spain and donned bright wigs, with Williams' not so different from her regular 'do.

When in Benidorm

A post shared by Blair Noel Croce (@blairnoel) on

Hate attention we do xx

A post shared by Ellie Wasserberg (@elliewasserberg) on

Link in bio for 20% off @smirnoff ice ❄️

A post shared by India 🌶 Faye (@indiawalford) on

Croce shared a pick of her and Turner rocking the wigs, past and present.

Some things never change

A post shared by Blair Noel Croce (@blairnoel) on

Turner also sported a "Bride to Be" sash and garter.

B3N1D0RM

A post shared by Maddie Spalding (@maddie_spalding) on

I would also like to point out everybody's sensible choice of footwear—it shows that they're really down to dance.

A source told E! News that the party also made stops in Berlin and Prague.

"They spent one day recovering by the rooftop pool at the Soho House in Berlin. They all lounged in matching robes and enjoyed drinks at sunset," E! wrote. A picture from a fan page suggests that they're correct.

"Now they are in Prague walking around the beautiful city and admiring all the old architecture," E!'s source added. The crew has been spotted walking in a city that may or may not be Prague.

It's a testament to Sophie Turner's awesomeness that we still find her relatable after chartering a private jet to take her friends clubbing across Europe.

