We Instagram-stalked Sophie Turner’s epic bachelorette party so you don’t have to.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas may already be married in the eyes of Elvis, but the party's not over—in fact, it's just begun.

People is reporting that Turner and Jonas "will hold another, more formal wedding ceremony in France this summer," because multiple wedding ceremonies are officially a Jonas Brother tradition. Before the lovebirds seal the deal with a French kiss, Turner and her ~squad~ are going on an epic bachelorette tour across Europe and were nice enough to Instagram it for us.

India Walford, a friend of Sophie Turner's from beyond Westeros, shared a pic of the crew in front of their private plane.

British people call bachelorette parties "hen dos," which is much more whimsical than "bachelorette party."

Turner's friend Ellie Wasserberg shared a pic from inside the jet, where everyone had champagne and cool sunglasses. Peep Maisie Williams and her iconic pink hair on the left.

They also had McDonald's, which according to Turner pal Blair Noel Croce, "spilled after takeoff."

The crew flew to Benidorm, Spain and donned bright wigs, with Williams' not so different from her regular 'do.