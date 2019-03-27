21 revelations from the Stark sisters' Rolling Stone profile.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are on the cover of Rolling Stone, talking about the ten years since they've been cast in a little television program called Game of Thrones.
The final season premiere is just a few weeks away, ad the actors who were lucky enough to survive until season eight have quite literally grown up with the show. Turner and Williams were 12 and 13 when they were catapulted into the fantasy world, spending their teenage years on set and in the spotlight. The two surviving Starks got real about sexuality, the show, and the wars to come.
1. Turner and Williams (sounds like a law firm, no?) had a meet-cute moment.
From the moment a 12-year-old Maisie Williams caught sight of 13-year-old Sophie Turner at their 2009 chemistry read for the roles of the Stark sisters, their connection was deep and uncanny. “We were pretty much best friends from that second on,” says Turner, now 23.
2. Williams thought that Turner was "the coolest thing [she'd] ever seen."
“I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it’s right, it’s so right," she said. Like, we’re best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together.”
3. As kids, they intuited that the first Game of Thrones pilot was clunky and probably wouldn't be picked up.
Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss realized just in time that it was clunky and hard to follow — they recast several key roles and reshot it, saving their show. Turner and Williams, among the youngest cast members, may have been the first to sense something wasn’t right. As Weiss and Benioff recall in a joint email interview, the girls were distraught at the party: “We remember the both of them bawling and hugging each other, because they loved each other so much after only a few short weeks, and were afraid they’d never see each other again, because the show wouldn’t get picked up. It was a viable fear."
4. Turner was a method actress, using her Justin Bieber obsession to relate to Sansa's infatuation with Joffrey in season one.
“She sees the world through rose-tinted glasses at the very beginning,” says Turner. “She is completely oblivious to who the royal family are. It’s like any Justin Bieber fan — they don’t realize Justin has his darkness about him.” The younger Turner was, herself, “a Belieber, with a whole wall in my bedroom dedicated to him. David and Dan always told me, ‘Look at Joffrey as if he’s Justin Bieber and imagine that life.’ That’s the trick — how to get Sophie to act!”
5. Going through puberty while playing Arya Stark was rough for Williams.
As fun as it is to murder people and join the Faceless Men, Williams was a bit frustrated with the costumes designed to suppress her womanhood. According to Rolling Stone, she had "curve-suppressing wardrobe mandates," including a "little fat belly."
6. Williams envied Turner's costumes, and vice versa.
Turner says that time was “really difficult” for Williams. “She’s going through all these changes, and yet she has to still look like a child and cut her hair short and look completely different to how she’s feeling inside. I think she really envied me because I got to wear the dresses and have nice makeup and nice hair. And I wanted the trousers and the boyish clothes!”
7. Williams celebrated New Year's eve with a 24-hour clubbing adventure in Berlin.
“I went out at 8 p.m. and got home at 8 p.m.,” she says. “We were at every party, and also no party, at the same time.”
8. Playing an assassin was cathartic.
She truly enjoyed Arya’s bloodiest moments. “You can feel the adrenaline,” she says, rather dreamily. “It feels incredible because it’s all pretend, it doesn’t matter. But when else do you get to do that? There was this shot we did at the end of Season Three when I’m stabbing the guy in the neck. They got me a sandbag and a fake knife, and they had blood going, and they were just like, ‘Stab! Just go for it.’ My God! You can feel ‘Ahhhh!’ ” She sips her coffee. “It was good.”
9. Turner's alias when she goes bowling is "Boy George."
She thinks they look alike. Maybe?
10. She has a triangular tattoo inspired by Greek philosophy, and a drawing that looks like "bunnies f*cking."
On her left bicep is an occult-looking triangular tattoo based on “Plato’s theory that the soul is comprised of three parts — reason, spirit and appetite.” Her older brother Will got a matching one; he’s supposed to be the “spirit” part. Her eldest brother, James, is “reason,” but he opted out of the tattoo.
11. As the star of Dark Phoenix, she threw shade at X-Men: Last Stand.
She’s optimistic about the film, calling it “Dark Phoenix done right” – a small jab at the notoriously awful X-Men: Last Stand, which butchered the same storyline. “Every other scene in Dark Phoenix is, like, the most intense scene I’ve ever done,” she says.
12. She got real about mental health issues.
“Depression for sure, anxiety, all of those things. I still experience it, but I had therapy, I’m on medication, and I feel so much better. The fact that I spoke to someone changed my life.”
She was hurt by social media posts suggesting that celebrities’ newfound openness about such issues was “a trend.” If anything, it’s simply famous young people following wider trends. “It’s definitely a generational thing,” she says. “My mom still asks me, ‘Why do you need a therapist?’ ”
13. Turner used to lie in bed and cry for Sansa.
"The things that girl has gone through are just unbelievable and awful," she told the magazine.
14. Killing Ramsay Bolton was as fun as it looked.
"Killing him with the dogs, that was the most satisfying scene. It made me so emotional because I’ve been waiting so long for her to stand up to the people who have done her wrong."
15. In the beginning, Turner was jealous of Arya's badassery.
"In the beginning, I was jealous of Maisie,” says Turner, “because she got to do all these sword fights and be the badass. I was like, ‘I know my character is very powerful.’ Sansa adapts better than Arya. If Arya was in Sansa’s situation at the beginning, she would have had her head cut off. And if Sansa had been in Arya’s position, Sansa would have been bullied to death. . . . It was really frustrating how slow it was, but it just makes it all the more satisfying. I’m happy she’s only just coming into her power now."
16. Turner opened up about her sexuality.
"Everyone experiments," she says with a shrug. "It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."
17. She took on real-life Hollywood sexual predators, comparing them to Westorosi villains.
Harvey Weinstein is Joffrey or Ramsay. Probably worse than that. A White Walker.’
18. Turner called Bryan Singer, who directed her in an X-Men film, "unpleasant."
19. Williams hinted that season eight has "a lot of similarities" with season one.
20. Turner says she is "satisfied with the ending of the entire show...every arc came to a really good close."
21. She thinks that Ned Stark would be proud of Sansa.
“Sansa, this whole show, the only reason she has willed herself to survive is for her family,” says Turner, who has a ‘The Pack Survives’ tattoo, quoting the show. “The power of family and unity is so strong that it can keep people alive. That’s the biggest thing I’ve taken away from the show: Family is everything.” She smiles, sitting in her bowling-alley throne, vaping. “I think Papa Stark would be very proud of us,” she says
Read the whole profile over at Rolling Stone.