21 revelations from the Stark sisters' Rolling Stone profile.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are on the cover of Rolling Stone, talking about the ten years since they've been cast in a little television program called Game of Thrones.

The final season premiere is just a few weeks away, ad the actors who were lucky enough to survive until season eight have quite literally grown up with the show. Turner and Williams were 12 and 13 when they were catapulted into the fantasy world, spending their teenage years on set and in the spotlight. The two surviving Starks got real about sexuality, the show, and the wars to come.

1. Turner and Williams (sounds like a law firm, no?) had a meet-cute moment.

From the moment a 12-year-old Maisie Williams caught sight of 13-year-old Sophie Turner at their 2009 chemistry read for the roles of the Stark sisters, their connection was deep and uncanny. “We were pretty much best friends from that second on,” says Turner, now 23.

2. Williams thought that Turner was "the coolest thing [she'd] ever seen."