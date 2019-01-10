Sophie Turner calls out 'twat' Piers Morgan for his ridiculously bad take on mental health.

Piers Morgan is a human trash can who should have been ended years ago, but like cockroaches surviving a nuclear explosion, he will not go away.

His latest (successful) bid for attention is to kvetch about celebrities discussing mental health issues, because how dare they use their position of privilege to try and smash stigmas and make those suffering feel like they're not alone?

Morgan shared a tweet from his fellow trash heap The Sun, and it caught Lady of Winterfell Sophie Turner's eye.

She'll be hammered for saying this, but it's 100% true. https://t.co/lxxywZ2Ks5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2019

While Morgan might think that celebrities struggle with mental illness for attention, Turner offers an alternative explanation: they're simply trying to use their platform for good.

Or maybe they have a platform to speak out about it and help get rid of the stigma of mental illness which affects 1 in 4 people in UK per year. But please go ahead and shun them back into silence. Twat. https://t.co/mvddYPjcht — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 9, 2019

Turner notes that mental illness "affects 1 in 4 people in UK per year."

"But please go ahead and shun them back into silence. Twat," she added, feeding Morgan to the dogs like she did Ramsay Bolton.