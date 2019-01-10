Sophie Turner calls out 'twat' Piers Morgan for his ridiculously bad take on mental health.

Piers Morgan is a human trash can who should have been ended years ago, but like cockroaches surviving a nuclear explosion, he will not go away.
His latest (successful) bid for attention is to kvetch about celebrities discussing mental health issues, because how dare they use their position of privilege to try and smash stigmas and make those suffering feel like they're not alone?
Morgan shared a tweet from his fellow trash heap The Sun, and it caught Lady of Winterfell Sophie Turner's eye.
While Morgan might think that celebrities struggle with mental illness for attention, Turner offers an alternative explanation: they're simply trying to use their platform for good.
Turner notes that mental illness "affects 1 in 4 people in UK per year."
"But please go ahead and shun them back into silence. Twat," she added, feeding Morgan to the dogs like she did Ramsay Bolton.
Morgan responded with his usual facetious smarm, calling Turner's tweet "harmful to his mental health."
He insisted that he has inside scoop (as a celebrity himself!) that there are celebrities faking mental illness, non of whom are The Rock.
Turner elaborated with a thread on why jokes such as Morgan's trivialize the important issue and are really, very dumb.
Morgan reveled in the thread as keeping him relevant, lamenting the young actress's "foul-mouthed abuse" of him. He accused her of "virtue-signaling," which is what a-holes say when they want to make empathy seem like a bad thing.
He insisted that he's on the side of people with mental illness, but not the "snowflakes" looking for excuses.
...Which takes us back to Turner's point. Who are we do judge and assume what other people are going through?
Calling people's problems "fake news" and confusing illness for weakness is part of the stigma Sansa speaks of.