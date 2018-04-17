Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner's secret Instagram has been discovered. It's very Ramsay Bolton.

Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark aka Lady of the North (also aka Jean Grey aka Phoenix) has been revealed to have a secret, super specific Instagram account.

As confirmed in her story on her personal account, Turner has been reviewing sausages as @SophiesSausageReviews, and no, that is not a euphemism.

Instagram

She has been providing detailed reviews on the meat's texture and taste, starting with a take on Heathrow Airport's finest earlier this month.

Turner's been flying all over the world, covering sausages from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles.