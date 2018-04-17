Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner's secret Instagram has been discovered. It's very Ramsay Bolton.

Orli Matlow
Apr 17, 2018@9:58 PM
Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark aka Lady of the North (also aka Jean Grey aka Phoenix) has been revealed to have a secret, super specific Instagram account.

As confirmed in her story on her personal account, Turner has been reviewing sausages as @SophiesSausageReviews, and no, that is not a euphemism.

She has been providing detailed reviews on the meat's texture and taste, starting with a take on Heathrow Airport's finest earlier this month.

Turner's been flying all over the world, covering sausages from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles.

She's very critical of the Californian sausages that aren't shaped like sausages.

Livin' "the life," she's also got the tools to make her own meaty delights.

You gotta live the life mayn

A post shared by Passionate Bout The Saus (@sophiessausagereviews) on

In Northern California, Turner has also ventured into reviewing sauce.

Thousands of people are invested in following Turner's side hustle; the account with only 9 posts already has over 40,000.

One thing's for certain: Sansa's late husband Ramsay Bolton would be passionate about that saus.

The sausage that started it all?
