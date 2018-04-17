Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner's secret Instagram has been discovered. It's very Ramsay Bolton.

Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark aka Lady of the North (also aka Jean Grey aka Phoenix) has been revealed to have a secret, super specific Instagram account.
As confirmed in her story on her personal account, Turner has been reviewing sausages as @SophiesSausageReviews, and no, that is not a euphemism.
She has been providing detailed reviews on the meat's texture and taste, starting with a take on Heathrow Airport's finest earlier this month.
Turner's been flying all over the world, covering sausages from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles.
#nofilter Los Angeles, California. Chicken cranberry sausage. Nice to have a sausage shaped sausage for once 😑 finally. Other than that, aesthetically not the most pleasing. A little lumpy. The cranberry really compliments the chicken. A nice surprise. However after the 3rd bite, it can get a little sickly. Excellent size. The texture inside is perfect. I’d give it 6/10
She's very critical of the Californian sausages that aren't shaped like sausages.
Livin' "the life," she's also got the tools to make her own meaty delights.
In Northern California, Turner has also ventured into reviewing sauce.
#nofilter Belmont, North Carolina. Wow. What. A. Sauce. Complimented by the biscuits. But by itself it really holds it own! Ratio of sauce to sausage bits it’s perfection. The sauce? Creamy, not too thick, not too thin. The sausage bits? Perfect in tenderness and not too big-a-chunks. 9.5/10 . If it was a pure solid sausage I would give a ten, but considering it’s sauce I can’t give it a ten purely because that’s not my brand. Very very impressed by this
Thousands of people are invested in following Turner's side hustle; the account with only 9 posts already has over 40,000.
One thing's for certain: Sansa's late husband Ramsay Bolton would be passionate about that saus.