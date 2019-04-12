The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' teaser has made the internet officially lose its sh*t.

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' teaser has made the internet officially lose its sh*t.
Orli Matlow
Apr 12, 2019@6:15 PM
Just in case your nerd brain was overwhelmed by having to be refreshed on Game of Thrones before Sunday's premiere, Disney and Lucasfilm to remind us about the upcoming release of a little movie in a franchise called Star Wars. Oh, and we learned what that little movie is going to be called.

As Obi-Wan Kenobi would say, Star Wars surrounds us and penetrates us. It binds the galaxy together.​​​​​​​ Star Wars is with us, always...until this December, when Episode IX completes the sequel trilogy.

Rey's backflip! Kylo's helmet repair! PALPATINE'S LAUGH???

The teaser for the final installment in the Skywalker saga is such as big deal that it seriously broke Twitter for a full minute.

For a few fleeting seconds, the portal to hell temporarily closed and Twitter crashed.

Once Twitter was back up and running, all of the trending topics were related to the galaxy far, far away.

People shared their reactions and are adorably losing their minds. In these cynical times, it's a treat to see some genuine enthusiasm.

The title, The Rise of Skywalker, already has everybody theorizing what it could mean.

Is that....REDEMPTION music?

Lando lives! Billy Dee Williams is back...and so is his outfit.

LOOK! AT! REY!

And...sniff...Leia.

To the people who don't care about Star Wars: your day in the throne room will come.

