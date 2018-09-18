Stormy Daniels compared Trump's junk to a Mario Kart character and the entire internet is struggling to un-see it.

Before you keep reading, are you sure you want to know the gory details of our esteemed president's junk?

Like, really really sure?

Okay, if you're sure, here's the situation.

Stormy Daniels has written perhaps the tell-allingest tell-all book of all time. In it, she describes Donald Trump's lovemaking process and his weird dick. Specifically, she compares it to the mushroom character, Toad, from Mario Kart.

From the Guardian:

She describes Trump’s penis as “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small.” “He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels writes. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool… “I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart... “It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”

Okay, ew.