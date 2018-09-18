Stormy Daniels compared Trump's junk to a Mario Kart character and the entire internet is struggling to un-see it.

Before you keep reading, are you sure you want to know the gory details of our esteemed president's junk?
Like, really really sure?
Okay, if you're sure, here's the situation.
Stormy Daniels has written perhaps the tell-allingest tell-all book of all time. In it, she describes Donald Trump's lovemaking process and his weird dick. Specifically, she compares it to the mushroom character, Toad, from Mario Kart.
From the Guardian:
She describes Trump’s penis as “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small.”
“He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels writes. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…
“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart...
“It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”
Okay, ew.
Now that your life's been just as ruined as mine by this description, let's get to the tweets.
Some people were happy to see one of their favorite cute characters from childhood trending, only to see their dreams crash and burn in their faces.
And predictably, the gentlemen of 4chan are busy arguing that weird dicks are the best dicks.
Here's a terrible/amazing pun (is there any other kind?).
Ivanka was brought into it.
There was also speculation that Trump himself might not get the reference (classic video games require an attention span of more than three seconds, after all).
One Twitter user had a few qualms with Stormy's character choice.
At least one person looked at the bright side.
Still, anyone who had to learn this news is the real victim in all this, with Nintendo at a close second.