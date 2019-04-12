17 times normal people met celebrities and things got weird. Really weird.

Gawking at celebrities is something everyone enjoys...except the celebrities.
Writer Michael Segalov kicked off a viral thread on Twitter when he posted about the time he made eye contact with Hugh Grant, who proceeded to make a funny face that was likely as funny as his performance in Paddington 2.
We don't know if these anecdotes are real, but we definitely know that they're entertaining.
1. This story ages like a fine Goldblum.
2. But are you REALLY Princess Anna?
3. I hope OJ's girlfriend is still alive.
4. A totaly C-wordy move.
5. An apple a day keeps Lorne Michaels away.
6. Schwarzenegger is a calming presence.
In an elevator with Arnold Schwarzenegger and his bodyguards. The elevator stops unexpectedly. There's a pause. Then Arnold jokes that if we were in one of his movies, this is when the terrorists attack, and we're all expendable.— Stuart (@StuartSWard) April 9, 2019
7. Mork was a mensch.
8. Well we can't all have cool names like Hannibal.
9. It's Liza with a Z, not Lisa with an S!
10. The best art is ephemeral.
11. Hey girl.
Sat next to Ryan Gosling at a Broadway play. Didn’t recognize him until we were chatting at intermission. My face registered that because he laughed & said, “you just figured out who I am”. I nodded. He grinned and said, “Clearly you don’t spend enough time on Pinterest”— Cid Stoll 🧀✈️🥘 (@CidStoll) April 9, 2019
12. ♫ Stop at the red light ♫
13. "Michelle? My name's Michelle now."
14. Make lemonade.
15. That's what friends are for.
16. Almost got bended by Beckham.
Victoria Beckham backed into me with her Range Rover as I walked by. I fell, but mostly bc of my own clumsiness. When she and David jumped out, she asked if I was okay. I said “I’m fine, I just tripped,” David said “Yeah, because she bloody hit you!” They’re insanely pretty.— Travis (e) Gates (@TravisEGates) April 10, 2019
17. Tywin Lannister sends his regards.
Charles Dance storming in the wrong cinema, panicking, loudly asking where the hell are they showing Finding Dory?— ljon (@Ljonik) April 7, 2019
Bonus: she's not a Normal, but this is the absolute best one.