17 times normal people met celebrities and things got weird. Really weird.

Orli Matlow
Apr 12, 2019@4:12 PM
Gawking at celebrities is something everyone enjoys...except the celebrities.

Writer Michael Segalov kicked off a viral thread on Twitter when he posted about the time he made eye contact with Hugh Grant, who proceeded to make a funny face that was likely as funny as his performance in Paddington 2.

We don't know if these anecdotes are real, but we definitely know that they're entertaining.

1. This story ages like a fine Goldblum.

2. But are you REALLY Princess Anna?

3. I hope OJ's girlfriend is still alive.

4. A totaly C-wordy move.

5. An apple a day keeps Lorne Michaels away.

6. Schwarzenegger is a calming presence.

7. Mork was a mensch.

8. Well we can't all have cool names like Hannibal.

9. It's Liza with a Z, not Lisa with an S!

10. The best art is ephemeral.

11. Hey girl.

12. ♫ Stop at the red light ♫

13. "Michelle? My name's Michelle now."

14. Make lemonade.

15. That's what friends are for.

16. Almost got bended by Beckham.

17. Tywin Lannister sends his regards.

Bonus: she's not a Normal, but this is the absolute best one.

