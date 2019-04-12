17 times normal people met celebrities and things got weird. Really weird.

Gawking at celebrities is something everyone enjoys...except the celebrities.

Writer Michael Segalov kicked off a viral thread on Twitter when he posted about the time he made eye contact with Hugh Grant, who proceeded to make a funny face that was likely as funny as his performance in Paddington 2.

what’s the most surreal encounter you’ve had with someone famous? been thinking about this all day... mine was looking up while riding a bucking bronco in Liverpool last year and seeing Hugh Grant looking at me, who then stuck his tongue out and then just shrugged. — Michael Segalov (@MikeSegalov) April 7, 2019

We don't know if these anecdotes are real, but we definitely know that they're entertaining.

1. This story ages like a fine Goldblum.

Scene: The Public’s incandescent “Twelfth Night” in 2009. I’m waiting in line to pee at the Delacorte, behind Jeff Goldblum. He ducks into the first stall that opens. He is so tall that, while standing, his head remains almost totally visible above the door. We make eye contact. https://t.co/lek753cS2Y — Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob) April 11, 2019

2. But are you REALLY Princess Anna?

we used to have a policy @ g willikers that u had to ask ppl for their ID when paying w a card and Kirsten Bell came in and I asked her for her ID lmfao https://t.co/BtB6n20xxF — megrim (@mcglumpkins) April 12, 2019

3. I hope OJ's girlfriend is still alive.