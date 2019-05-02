Taylor Swift fans are at war with Beyoncé fans after the BBMAs and the memes are winning.

It's conventional wisdom that Beyoncé, with her instantly iconic Coachella performance and the accompanying documentary, invented marching bands.

Netflix

Drumlines have become as synonymous with Queen Bey as baseball bats, having hot sauce in your bag, and being cheated on by Jay-Z. Only a stupid idiot would invite comparisons to Beyoncé by staging a performance with a drumline of their own so soon after the release of Homecoming, and that stupid idiot is Taylor Swift.

Last night at the Billboard Music Awards (also known as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's wedding pre-game), Tay Tay performed her song "ME!" with a pastel group of drummers looking like the Energizer Bunny, and Beychella wannabes.

Beyoncé's Beychella was more that just a performance. She recruited her marching bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and announced that four HBCUs will receive grants from her foundation.

The comparisons between Beychella and Tay-whatever-that-was were instant, and hilarious.