19 of the funniest reactions to Taylor Swift dropping her 2nd surprise album of the year this week.

Taylor Swift has released another surprise full-length album while the rest of us are struggling to remember the last time we wore a real bra.

The country-turned-pop-turned-folk singer announced this week that she'd be releasing a second album comprised of overflow from "Folklore," which she dropped by surprise in late July.

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

The new album is called "Evermore" and fans can't stop listening to it.

Just like "Folklore," the album is making people emotional.

taylor swift, you have done it again!!! you have made me cry five times in the span of an hour — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) December 11, 2020

Todrick Hall is loving both albums.

I am honestly so here for this Little House on the prairie phase of Madam Swift. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) December 11, 2020

Taylor makes it fun to cry.