Taylor Swift has finally made a political statement. Her fans are gonna hate hate hate hate hate.

Throughout her whole career, Taylor Swift's strategy for world domination involved remaining as apolitical as possible. Tay Tay's been all about getting that paper from both liberals (Girl Power!!) and conservatives (white supremacists literally call her an "Aryan goddess").
While Swift still has yet to formally distance herself from the master race, today she spoke up for something that's really gonna piss off her neo-Nazi fans: the right to not get shot.
That's right, Swift has publicly declared support for The March for Our Lives, the gun control movement started by survivors of the massacre in Parkland, Florida.
She writes in the caption:
No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub.
Or to a concert.
Or to a movie theater.
Or to their place of worship.
I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.
Because this is Taylor Swift, this is BREAKING NEWS!
People have opinions, including applauding her for using the money she might have gotten from Republicans to support something they oppose.
Taylor Swift, donating the money she ripped from the republicans to March For Our Lives to support gun control; pic.twitter.com/2ZDK4Qpk8D— afra. (@iknowpIxces) March 23, 2018
Right on cue, conservatives are denouncing the squad.
Welcome to the Cuck Zone, T-Swizzle!