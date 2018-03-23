Taylor Swift has finally made a political statement. Her fans are gonna hate hate hate hate hate.

Throughout her whole career, Taylor Swift's strategy for world domination involved remaining as apolitical as possible. Tay Tay's been all about getting that paper from both liberals (Girl Power!!) and conservatives (white supremacists literally call her an "Aryan goddess").

Taylor swift's new album track listing:

1. I voted for Trump

2. I didnt support the Women's March

3. Charlottesville? I don't know her.

4. 🐍 — Lucy Zee (@LucyZee_) August 24, 2017

While Swift still has yet to formally distance herself from the master race, today she spoke up for something that's really gonna piss off her neo-Nazi fans: the right to not get shot.

That's right, Swift has publicly declared support for The March for Our Lives, the gun control movement started by survivors of the massacre in Parkland, Florida.

She writes in the caption: