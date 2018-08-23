A 'Teen Mom' star said Kylie Jenner 'glamorizes' young motherhood and people are defending Kylie's honor.

Oh snaaaaaaap it's a battle of the reality stars, only one of whom you've likely heard of!
So while Kylie Jenner isn't a teen mom (she's twenty), she did get teen pregnant, and gave birth to her daughter Stormi back in February.
Kylie's Instagrams with her daughter have steered clear of the messy stuff like diapers and vomit, and are as flawless as every other picture a Kardashian posts.
(Subtext: I have a baby but look at my butt!)
Teen Mom alumna Kailyn Lowry is threw a wee bit of shade Kylie's way on former reality stars Spencer and Heidi Pratt's podcast, and if you don't recognize those names, I applaud you.
Kailyn talked about being a mom—specifically the fact that it's hard—and wants to warn teens if they think that Kylie makes it look easy.
I don't want to hate her because obviously she's so successful, but when you're that young and you have that much money and you're able to have a nanny or have a lot of help, I think that shows that it's kind of glamorous to have a kid so young.
"I mean she wasn’t a teenager so obviously it’s slightly different but we got a lot of backlash for Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant that makes it look like the show is glamorous and I just don’t agree because it took me 7 years to get a 4 year degree," Kailyn added. "I didn’t always have the money I have now."
While Kailyn herself said that Kylie "didn't ask to be a role model...it's so hard cause obviously I don’t want to mom shame her at all," the blogosphere lit up, and people are defending Kylie's honor.
Kylie was 20, not a teen when she had Stormi, Kail was 16....have a damn seat @KailLowry— Bailynn (@pennylanye) August 22, 2018
Shes a billionaire so yeah she prob is making it look easy, because she has the money behind her to do so, she was financially sound prior to starting a family, basically doing it the right way unlike teen mom cast members who have all convinced themselves they’re stars now lol— Samantha Taylor (@samanthachic78) August 22, 2018
Say what? She was 16 and pregnant herself! Kylie 20! And in a much better position with the money,house and loving family than kail was! If there are 2 tm who glamourize teen pregnancies,than its kail and junknelle. Kail 3 kids,3 different men,junknelle 3 kids,3 different men.🤣— Angela van den broek (@Angelavandenbr4) August 22, 2018
People are being kinda mean about it.
@KailLowry doesn't even want to go there...You are going to take on @KylieJenner ??? She's the one that is #Accomplished not #BabyThreeBabyDaddyMomma pic.twitter.com/vdUQPXj65c— Brenda Murph (@mamurf41) August 21, 2018
Didn’t the ‘teen mom’ girls make $ off having multiple kids w/ multiple baby daddies & now as adults on the same shit show full of teen drama acting like fools.Kylie was 20 when she gave birth and could actually afford to have a baby.KJ runs rings around these ‘adult moms’.— A Girl from Oz 🎩 (@gemma_girl_xox) August 22, 2018
I don’t like neither of them but at least Kylie had the means to take care of her child and didn’t or doesn’t need a program to make a survival... in the other hand teen mom of and 2 are trash already... they don’t struggle anymore and they just keep milking while it lasts...💩— Lilly🏊🏻♀️🍎 (@IbanezLilly) August 22, 2018
People feel very strongly about this.