A 'Teen Mom' star said Kylie Jenner 'glamorizes' young motherhood and people are defending Kylie's honor.

Oh snaaaaaaap it's a battle of the reality stars, only one of whom you've likely heard of!

So while Kylie Jenner isn't a teen mom (she's twenty), she did get teen pregnant, and gave birth to her daughter Stormi back in February.

Kylie's Instagrams with her daughter have steered clear of the messy stuff like diapers and vomit, and are as flawless as every other picture a Kardashian posts.

stormi strolls 🤑 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

(Subtext: I have a baby but look at my butt!)

Teen Mom alumna Kailyn Lowry is threw a wee bit of shade Kylie's way on former reality stars Spencer and Heidi Pratt's podcast, and if you don't recognize those names, I applaud you.

Kailyn talked about being a mom—specifically the fact that it's hard—and wants to warn teens if they think that Kylie makes it look easy.