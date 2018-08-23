A 'Teen Mom' star said Kylie Jenner 'glamorizes' young motherhood and people are defending Kylie's honor.

Orli Matlow
Aug 23, 2018@5:02 PM
Oh snaaaaaaap it's a battle of the reality stars, only one of whom you've likely heard of!

So while Kylie Jenner isn't a teen mom (she's twenty), she did get teen pregnant, and gave birth to her daughter Stormi back in February.

Kylie's Instagrams with her daughter have steered clear of the messy stuff like diapers and vomit, and are as flawless as every other picture a Kardashian posts.

stormi strolls 🤑

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

(Subtext: I have a baby but look at my butt!)

Teen Mom alumna Kailyn Lowry is threw a wee bit of shade Kylie's way on former reality stars Spencer and Heidi Pratt's podcast, and if you don't recognize those names, I applaud you.

Kailyn talked about being a mom—specifically the fact that it's hard—and wants to warn teens if they think that Kylie makes it look easy.

I don't want to hate her because obviously she's so successful, but when you're that young and you have that much money and you're able to have a nanny or have a lot of help, I think that shows that it's kind of glamorous to have a kid so young.

"I mean she wasn’t a teenager so obviously it’s slightly different but we got a lot of backlash for Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant that makes it look like the show is glamorous and I just don’t agree because it took me 7 years to get a 4 year degree," Kailyn added. "I didn’t always have the money I have now."

While Kailyn herself said that Kylie "didn't ask to be a role model...it's so hard cause obviously I don’t want to mom shame her at all," the blogosphere lit up, and people are defending Kylie's honor.

People are being kinda mean about it.

People feel very strongly about this.

