The new season of The Crown dropped on Netflix over the weekend, offering viewers its signature delicious mix of glitz and glamour and existential despair. This season finally brought in the character moms around the world have been waiting for: Diana, Princess of Wales. Lady Di aficionados were treated to the iconic fashion moments and fell in love with Diana Spencer all over again, while younger viewers learned to hate Prince Charles even more than they hate the Falklands War.From The Wedding of the Century to Thatcherism to the scene with Jeffrey Epstein's friend Prince Andrew, it was a dramatic season, gifting us with these hilarious reactions.1.Me, pausing #TheCrown every 10 mins to consult Wikipedia: pic.twitter.com/vLkMvXiLQT— 𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚎𝚍𝚊 🖤 (@sheedajasmine) November 15, 2020 3.Prince Charles: *marries a teenager with unresolved trauma*Princess Diana: *acts like a teenager with unresolved trauma*Prince Charles:#TheCrown pic.twitter.com/HiYz2IIHbP— Hillary Banks (@soniamariesays) November 16, 2020 4.Princess Diana up in heaven watching The Crown season 4 radicalise a new generation into hating Prince Charles. pic.twitter.com/LR0ekB2omi— Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) November 16, 2020 6.Me on a Zoom call pretending I'm listening and not just looking at myself pic.twitter.com/NzcZhZQvIt— Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) November 16, 2020 8.young prince charles vs. josh o connor as prince charles #thecrown pic.twitter.com/gTnJNKzSnE— ✨❄️ (@peachyaphro) November 15, 2020 10.Charles & Camilla : *finally together and reputations repaired *The crown season 4 & Diana : #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/eWQCzPUJDQ— joyce🤡 (@ruinmylife4real) November 17, 2020 13.me after finishing season 4 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/ejD1Gt8tUz— anthony (@IceCreamTony) November 16, 2020 14.Margaret Thatcher: *cries*Me:#TheCrown pic.twitter.com/OSMzu4jSNB— ✨Shmi ✨ (@laks_on_lakhs) November 17, 2020 16.What I'm learning from The Crown is that, when not wearing gowns, Princess Diana dressed like a child who murdered their parents. pic.twitter.com/gIbxUrxgcX— Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) November 17, 2020 17.Me watching The Crown S4 today.#TheCrown # pic.twitter.com/2d5obBk7ov— Hazel✨| #folklore (@123_letsgobitch) November 15, 2020 18.Holy Shit #TheCrownNetflix taking no prisoners here. Anyone who doesn't know, read on Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein friendship. That's how they chose to portray Andrew in his twenties on the show and whew they actually did it, they hinted at it. pic.twitter.com/z5JUTJKmjc— Paulina (@diabolama_92) November 17, 2020 19.this is the tweet that made me decide to watch this season of the crown https://t.co/M75FZ2t8TJ— mark (@kept_simple) November 17, 2020 20.Me pausing #TheCrown to check facts online. pic.twitter.com/4HTuf3bt9u— Kolisa Yola Sinyanya🇿🇦 (@Kolie_Yola) November 16, 2020 21.This the content I live for on this app. 🤣🤣#TheCrown #TheCrownSeason4 #TheCrownNetflix #TheCrownS4 pic.twitter.com/7iKEK5TiAZ— Meg's Black Sleeveless Turtleneck (@KUWTRSussexes) November 16, 2020