This viral conspiracy theory about Toby from 'The Office' is pretty convincing.

A wild conspiracy theory about the least wild Office character is going viral.
Dunder Mifflin obsessives and tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy theorist are uniting behind the evidence that HR rep Toby Flenderson is the Scranton Strangler.
He broke it down in a very simple, easy-to-follow way.
Buckle up.
1. Motive
Motive (Pt. 1):— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
Toby works in a low paying job, where all of his coworkers are tremendously rude to him. Michael being the worst of the bunch. pic.twitter.com/alzExQXf7w
Motive (Pt. 2):— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
Toby had a failed marriage, was divorced, and struggles to form a relationship with his daughter. He developed a crush on Pam, and felt optimistic after she split with Roy and even asked her out. However, he was forced to watch her fall in love with Jim. pic.twitter.com/iwemPnDTq3
Motive (Pt. 3):— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
Finally, Toby was fed up. He decided to move to Costa Rica for work, which resulted in him being hospitalized after a zip lining accident and was stuck there for months. This was the breaking point for him. pic.twitter.com/c9wDOSnBZC
2. Descent into Madness
This is where things get good... The Scranton Strangler was introduced in Season 6, when Pam and Jim have their baby. An obviously frustrating day for Toby.— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
Toby was seen at the start of the episode trying to get in the elevator, but was blocked off by Michael. Once everyone arrived at the hospital, he was the only one missing... pic.twitter.com/U96ocaHmAC— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
The very next day, Andy brought in a present for Cece. A copy of the newspaper that reads “Scranton Strangler strikes again” pic.twitter.com/HXciMS5tLB— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
Later in the series, the crew was at a church for Cece’s Christening. Toby had a noticeably difficult time going into the church, suggesting a guilty conscious. When he eventually went in he started asking God why he was always so mean to him. pic.twitter.com/MjHJmVNPZk— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
3. The Crimes
Fast forward some more to “The Viewing” episode. This is when the chase down between the police and the Scranton Strangler happened. Everyone was there watching. That is, except Toby... pic.twitter.com/VwOTNX7go6— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
But wait a minute... We’ve seen that car before. Not just anywhere, but in the Dunder Miflin parking lot itself... pic.twitter.com/mitnc7IP2y— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
Wrapping things up, Toby got summoned for Jury Duty to be on the Scranton Strangler cade. He came across as very confident that they got it right, that the real Scranton Strangler was behind bars pic.twitter.com/xCeVRHpfnJ— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
4. The Confession
However, he went back on that later on in the show as he confesses in Michael’s last Dundies that he feels guilty that he put an innocent man behind bars... pic.twitter.com/3a218L2M46— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
Consumed with guilt, Toby goes to visit the man he deemed guilty. The seen of the interaction was never shown, but instead had Toby leaving in a neck brace. Viewers assumed that this meant it was really the strangler, yet I disagree pic.twitter.com/SUEOCG1RJ6— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
Toby either faked the attack, or he confessed to the man in prison that he was the real Scranton Strangler, and the man attacked him out of anger for his false imprisonment.— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
Toby is the real Scranton Strangler. Change my mind. This is the end of the thread. I hope you enjoyed, or else i’m sorry for wasting your time 😂— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 11, 2018
5. Epilogue
Disclaimer: I did not come up with this theory. I just wanted to share the theory to Twitter because I thought it was really interesting. I heard about it about 3 years ago when I first watched the show, and there’s several other posts of it on Tumblr and Youtube.— Spencer McClure (@spencermcclure_) March 13, 2018
While we're here, here are some highlights of Michael's incessant bullying of Toby, which may or may not have driven the man to murder.
Michael is lucky he made it out of The Office alive.