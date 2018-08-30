Someone tweeted about the ‘Thriller’ date from the girl’s perspective and it’s hilariously on point.

There are bad dates and then there are the dates when you jump between several versions of reality, unsure if the person you're with is a shape-shifting werewolf, a zombie, or just a guy with bad taste in movies.

For the character played by Ola Ray in Michael Jackson's legendary "Thriller" video, her time with MJ's character was definitely the latter.

It never really occurred to us that if you look at "Thriller" from the girl's perspective, it's not a just a spoof-y homage to the horror genre — it's a tale of a date gone horribly wrong.

But it did occur to Roy Wood Jr., a comic who tweeted what it would look like if Ray's character recapped her bad "Thriller" date the next day, as so many of the youths are doing these days.

Enjoy.