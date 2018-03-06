Tiffany Haddish 'asked out' Brad Pitt and he said yes, with one condition.

In addition to being the best, only entertaining part of the Oscars, Tiffany Haddish also had a huge meet-cute Sunday night.

Kelly Ripa got to hang out with Haddish backstage at the show, and after commiserating over the havoc heels wreak on pinky toes, the two played a game of Marry/Date/Ditch, the family-friendly version of F*ck/Marry/Kill.

When Ripa named Brad Pitt, Haddish excitedly interjected to say, "I just met him in an elevator. He said in one year, if he’s single and I’m single, we gon’ do it, so you know what that mean."

Though dating Pitt does have a downside: "seven kids."

(He has six kids, but that's still a lot of kids.)

But still: the countdown is on.

While Haddish doesn't know why Pitt asked her to wait a year—he could be going through a tough time emotionally or be busy with his twenty five kids—the countdown is on.