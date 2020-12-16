Tom Cruise yells at 'Mission Impossible' crew for breaking COVID safety rules in leaked recording.

Audio of Tom Cruise screaming at film crew members for allegedly breaking COVID safety rules has leaked — and fans are divided over whether Cruise overreacted, or had a point.

Cruise is currently in London filming the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film. Everyone on set is expected to adhere to safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cruise allegedly spotted some crew members standing closer than two meters apart, and flew into a rage.

Tom Cruise doesn’t sound happy pic.twitter.com/wiREiK3XYh — 👔 N17 Pete (@PeteJColeman007) December 15, 2020

"“If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone," he yells. "And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again.”