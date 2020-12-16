Someecards Logo
Tom Cruise yells at 'Mission Impossible' crew for breaking COVID safety rules in leaked recording.

Molly Mulshine
Dec 16, 2020 | 11:40 AM

Audio of Tom Cruise screaming at film crew members for allegedly breaking COVID safety rules has leaked — and fans are divided over whether Cruise overreacted, or had a point.

Cruise is currently in London filming the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film. Everyone on set is expected to adhere to safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cruise allegedly spotted some crew members standing closer than two meters apart, and flew into a rage.

"“If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone," he yells. "And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again.”

