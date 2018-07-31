Topher Grace is currently getting praise for his performance as KKK Grand Wizard David Duke in Spike Lee's film BlacKkKlansman, which is not the first time he encountered white supremacy.

Back in November 2006, when Grace was fresh out of That '70s Show and Ivanka wasn't separating children from their families and injecting them with psychotropic drugs without consent, the two totally hooked up.

"Ivanka Trump and Topher Grace got close this weekend in Las Vegas, where she celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday at Pure nightclub," People magazine reported. "Trump and Grace…danced and cuddled on the VIP bed and even shared a quick kiss during the party, which was also attended by Ryan Cabrera, Chelsea Handler and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine."

Ivanka had just broken up with her longtime boyfriend Bingo Gubelmann, a fellow rich kid who made a documentary called Born Rich, who could have been the one saving the Middle East instead of Jared Kushner.

Imagine if Ivanka had married her college boyfriend instead of Jared. His name is BINGO & he looks like this https://t.co/itIb13kGNV pic.twitter.com/PvogHBVT2a — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) July 12, 2017

The Daily Beast asked Grace if he really dated Ivanka Trump, and it was awkward: