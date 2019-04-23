Tormund's breastfeeding story inspired a giant 'Game of Thrones' meme.

In a show full of death, death, and more death like Game of Thrones, Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and his eyebrows offer much-needed comic relief.

Ser Brienne of Tarth may not be interested, but we are.

Season 8 Episode 2, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," saw our characters holed up at Winterfell, contemplating their imminent deaths, and as The Breakfast Club sat and sang around the fire, Tormund offered up his origin story of just how and why he's called "Giantsbane."

"They call me Giantsbane. Want to know why?" Tormund asked Jaime and Brienne. When neither of them answered, he continued: