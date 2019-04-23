Tormund's breastfeeding story inspired a giant 'Game of Thrones' meme.

In a show full of death, death, and more death like Game of Thrones, Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and his eyebrows offer much-needed comic relief.
Ser Brienne of Tarth may not be interested, but we are.
Season 8 Episode 2, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," saw our characters holed up at Winterfell, contemplating their imminent deaths, and as The Breakfast Club sat and sang around the fire, Tormund offered up his origin story of just how and why he's called "Giantsbane."
"They call me Giantsbane. Want to know why?" Tormund asked Jaime and Brienne. When neither of them answered, he continued:
I killed a giant when I was 10. Then I climbed right into bed with his wife. When she woke up, you know what she did? Suckled me at her teat for three months. Thought I was her baby. That’s how I got so strong: giant’s milk.
He then provided a demonstration of his giant's milk chugging, from a horn rather than the "teat."
It's an origin story for the ages, and it inspired hundreds of memes.
Tormund also inspired many with his love for Brienne, however unrequited.
It was Tormund who got the ball of knighthood rolling.
Tormund's applause when Brienne of Tarth emerged as Ser Brienne is something everybody deserves.
Oh Tormund...we'll miss you when you're murdered next week.