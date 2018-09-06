Turns out gov't photographers edited Trump's inauguration pics so that the crowd would look bigger.

The President of the United States' obsession with his own perceived popularity is so cartoonish, he's basically Bugs Bunny dressed as Napoleon at this point.

And now it's been confirmed that a government photographer edited some photos of his inauguration crowds after Trump was pissed that not enough people showed up.

It's been well documented that Trump and his followers were not happy about the photos from his inauguration. They were upset at the photographic evidence that not a lot of people had shown up for his swearing-in.

This especially stung Trump because next to photos of Obama's crowd, Trump looked like a joke.

I AM SHOCKED.



Shocked I say.



Trump personally intervened to have the photos doctored?

Preposterous! 🙄



But seriously, this is kind of a big deal because it's how history gets distorted. In this case, by Trump's fragile male ego.https://t.co/VnXAnStHAc — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) September 6, 2018

The Guardian obtained documents that show conversations between the National Parks Service (which released crowd photos of the inauguration) and Sean Spicer, Trump's former press secretary (remember him? LOL). According to the Guardian: