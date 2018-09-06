Turns out gov't photographers edited Trump's inauguration pics so that the crowd would look bigger.

The President of the United States' obsession with his own perceived popularity is so cartoonish, he's basically Bugs Bunny dressed as Napoleon at this point.
And now it's been confirmed that a government photographer edited some photos of his inauguration crowds after Trump was pissed that not enough people showed up.
It's been well documented that Trump and his followers were not happy about the photos from his inauguration. They were upset at the photographic evidence that not a lot of people had shown up for his swearing-in.
This especially stung Trump because next to photos of Obama's crowd, Trump looked like a joke.
The Guardian obtained documents that show conversations between the National Parks Service (which released crowd photos of the inauguration) and Sean Spicer, Trump's former press secretary (remember him? LOL). According to the Guardian:
The records detail a scramble within the National Park Service (NPS) on 21 January 2017 after an early-morning phone call between Trump and the acting NPS director, Michael Reynolds. They also state that Sean Spicer, then White House press secretary, called NPS officials repeatedly that day in pursuit of the more flattering photographs.
[...]
By the time Trump spoke on the telephone with Reynolds on the morning after the inauguration, then-and-now pictures of the national mall were circulating online showing that Trump’s crowd fell short of Obama’s. A reporter’s tweet containing one such pair of images was retweeted by the official NPS Twitter account.
An NPS communications official, whose name was redacted in the released files, told investigators that Reynolds called her after speaking with the president and said Trump wanted pictures from the inauguration. She said “she got the impression that President Trump wanted to see pictures that appeared to depict more spectators in the crowd”, and that the images released so far showed “a lot of empty areas”.
So basically, Trump called the National Parks Service director to complain about the photos. But the NPS couldn't retroactively fill the mall with adoring fans of Trump, so what could they really take his request to mean? They figured he wanted them to strategically crop the photos.
The communications official said she “assumed” the photographs Trump was requesting “needed to be cropped”, but that Reynolds did not ask for this specifically. She then contacted the NPS photographer who had covered the event the day before.
[...]
The NPS photographer, whose name was also redacted, told investigators he was contacted by an unidentified official who asked for “any photographs that showed the inauguration crowd sizes”. Having filed 25 photographs on inauguration day, he was asked to go back to his office and “edit a few more” for a second submission.
So the photog cropped and edited the photos. And while it's still unclear whether or not those photos were ever shown to the public, this is at the very least confirmation that our president is a petty crybaby.