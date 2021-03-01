People are rating celebrity 'Zoom rooms' after socially distant Golden Globes.

There are very few silver linings to a pandemic. Maybe one of them is that we finally get to see what celebrities' living rooms look like.

The Golden Globe Awards aired last night and due to the risk of spreading COVID-19, stars were asked to dial in via video conference to accept their awards. This meant we got to see the celebrities' homes — and of course, the internet had a field day.

The Twitter account "Room Rater" led the charge, and tons of other people weighed in with their thoughts on the celebs' living spaces.

"The Queen's Gambit" actress Anya Taylor-Joy got major props for her setup.

Jared Leto also knew how to make his living room sing.

Colin Farrell's moody scenery was a winner.