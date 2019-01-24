19 horny tweets about Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue/thirst trap.

Vanity Fair has unveiled their annual Hollywood issue, and unlike last year, everyone has only to hands and two legs.

For the first time in the magazine's history, the cover features majority people of color, which is especially exciting when you scroll through the issue's blindingly white 25-year history.

Shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki, it features a snack for everyone and a LOT of sensual touching!

Chadwick Boseman! Saoirse Ronan! and Timothee Chalamet! Nicholas Hoult! Yalitza Aparicio! Rami Malek! Regina King! John David Washington! Elizabeth Debicki! Tessa Thompson! Henry Golding!

The cover—and the whole photo spread—have people excited.

1.

2.

Rami looking a snac in the new Vanity Fair Hollywood issue 😍 pic.twitter.com/FXLVdxXn3G — Kate saw BohRhap x3 (@R0gerMTayl0r) January 24, 2019

3.