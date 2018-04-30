Wendy Williams told her audience where to take their pity for Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

By now you must have heard of the smokey eye compliment heard 'round the world: Michelle Wolf mentioned Sarah Huckabee Sanders' eye shadow and the press corps angrily screamed, "HOW DARE YOU CALL HER A FAT SLOB!"

Journalists felt bad for the woman who lies to them every day—or at least pretend to. According to The New York Times, some members of the press corps swarmed the delicate flower to express their shock and horror at Wolf.

Well, host Wendy Williams polled her audience for their views on the debacle, and tells Huckabee Sanders sympathizers just where to go.

A hilariously awkward moment on today's Wendy Williams Show that will be ingrained in my mind forever: pic.twitter.com/kHDusSARDB — Jezebel (@Jezebel) April 30, 2018

"Well you're at the wrong show, Rachael Ray is downstairs," she said to the few clappers. "I will call the elevator for you right now."