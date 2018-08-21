The 19 worst dressed people at the VMA’s according to someone with cookie crumbs in their cleavage.

Advertising
The 2018 VMA red carpet had everything: cat outfits, shlubby crewnecks, and so, so, so many face tattoos.
But let's not waste any time, there's a lot of questionable fashion to get through!
You know Rita Ora's running out of ideas when she shows up in a dress that basically looks like Sharpie scribbles.
Teyana Taylor put in maximum effort at the gym and minimum effort with her outfit.
Camila Cabello made sure her giant blue ballgown didn't detract attention from her giant beehive hairdo.
Kevin Hart might not look dressed up, but this Christian Dior sweatsuit is worth more than your student loan debt.
Karlie Kloss dressed like an extremely tall serpent... in other words, she looked like 2015 Taylor Swift.
Chloe x Halle gave off a "fruit of Beyoncé's womb" vibe, which is obviously a huge compliment.
I would totally marry a guy who screams his own name for a living if it meant I got to swaddle myself and my child in head to toe Versace.
Blake Lively would love to tell you about her "Westworld" fan theories if you have a sec.
Liam Payne got really excited about the Backstreet Boys reunion and decided to dress up as Brian Littrell.
Ariana Grande dressed like an outer space hottie and Pete Davidson dressed like a teen with a poster of her on his locker.
He also wore a love bracelet with Ariana Grande's initials, like any lovelorn toddler would.
Meanwhile, Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus dressed like the Upside Down version of Ari and Pete.
G Eazy went as the 28-year-old who lurks outside Teen Night at the club to sell kids cigarettes.
With all these logos, Spencer and Heidi seem to have shifted their aesthetic from "The Hills" to the Valley.
Amber Rose showed up as a red sex cat? With a whip, of course.
And not to be outdone by all the pesky kids with their face tattoos, Blac Chyna wore a onesie that shows off the full range of her ink.
