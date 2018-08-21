The 19 worst dressed people at the VMA’s according to someone with cookie crumbs in their cleavage.

The 2018 VMA red carpet had everything: cat outfits, shlubby crewnecks, and so, so, so many face tattoos.

But let's not waste any time, there's a lot of questionable fashion to get through!

You know Rita Ora's running out of ideas when she shows up in a dress that basically looks like Sharpie scribbles.

Teyana Taylor put in maximum effort at the gym and minimum effort with her outfit.

Camila Cabello made sure her giant blue ballgown didn't detract attention from her giant beehive hairdo.

Kevin Hart might not look dressed up, but this Christian Dior sweatsuit is worth more than your student loan debt.

Karlie Kloss dressed like an extremely tall serpent... in other words, she looked like 2015 Taylor Swift.

Chloe x Halle gave off a "fruit of Beyoncé's womb" vibe, which is obviously a huge compliment.

I would totally marry a guy who screams his own name for a living if it meant I got to swaddle myself and my child in head to toe Versace.