Zac Efron slammed for getting white boy dreads. This could be the start of something new.

Zac Efron is the latest celebrity who either ignored their publicist or doesn't have a publicist at all, because my dude thought it was a good idea to get dreadlocks.

"Just for fun," he captured the artsy, black-and-white photo.

Just for fun 🤘 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

White people with dreadlocks have been synonymous with both "cultural appropriation" and "douchiness" since the dawn of time.

ultimately no human being should feel ashamed of their body unless you’re a white person with dreadlocks — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) June 14, 2018

Fans of the High School Musical star-turned-Baywatch beefcake are not taking the news well.

Zac Efron in dreads.



I have really seen it all.



What in the cultural appropriation is going on?



Troy, get your nonsense head in the bloody game . Pls and Pls. pic.twitter.com/BH07iWflez — Childish Cindino 👼🏾🌞✨ (@cindyluta) July 5, 2018

Zac Efron got dreads. I am disgusted. — 𝑏𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑎. (@uniquejjk) July 5, 2018