Zac Efron slammed for getting white boy dreads. This could be the start of something new.

Orli Matlow
Jul 06, 2018@4:03 PM
Zac Efron is the latest celebrity who either ignored their publicist or doesn't have a publicist at all, because my dude thought it was a good idea to get dreadlocks.

"Just for fun," he captured the artsy, black-and-white photo.

Just for fun 🤘

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

White people with dreadlocks have been synonymous with both "cultural appropriation" and "douchiness" since the dawn of time.

Fans of the High School Musical star-turned-Baywatch beefcake are not taking the news well.

Of course, Efron has a lot of pro-white boy dreads folks on the defensive.

Is Dreadlocked Zac the start of something new?

Is he Breaking Free from the social more that white people shouldn't plunder styles associated with marginalized groups when there's an unequal cultural exchange due to colonial history and imbalance of power?

Giphy

Stick to the status quo, Zac!

Giphy
Get your head in the game!

Giphy

You can be respectful of other cultures and still Bop to the Top!

(Incidentally, this is also cultural appropriation.)
Giphy

Next time, think before you dread. We're All In This Together.

Giphy
