Kylie Jenner went ‘makeup free’ on the cover of Vogue. Not everyone’s buying it.

It's easy to forget Kylie Jenner is a supermodel, what with her fame as a billionaire businesswoman and Instagram-famous mom. But she technically is a moddle! And she reached a huge milestone in her career this month by appearing on the cover of Vogue for the first time.

First look: @KylieJenner covers Vogue Australia's September 2018 issue. Read the cover story here where Jenner talks love, Stormi and her billion-dollar beauty business. https://t.co/bQqaeLlWTG pic.twitter.com/6paHYut1ax — Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia) August 17, 2018

And despite having become a literal billionaire thanks to makeup, Kylie decided to go "makeup free" for her first Vogue cover. At least, that's what her makeup artist claimed in an Instagram post.

"This is So Major!! @vogueaustralia I would love to Say Makeup by me! but its Really Moisturizer by Ariel😂❤️," wrote Kylie's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada. "i feel beyond blessed to be apart of this moment with you @kyliejenner ❤️"

Jenner's cover photos are going viral on Twitter, with this mega-fan calling her "so pure" for bearing her natural face: