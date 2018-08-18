Kylie Jenner went ‘makeup free’ on the cover of Vogue. Not everyone’s buying it.

It's easy to forget Kylie Jenner is a supermodel, what with her fame as a billionaire businesswoman and Instagram-famous mom. But she technically is a moddle! And she reached a huge milestone in her career this month by appearing on the cover of Vogue for the first time.
And despite having become a literal billionaire thanks to makeup, Kylie decided to go "makeup free" for her first Vogue cover. At least, that's what her makeup artist claimed in an Instagram post.
"This is So Major!! @vogueaustralia I would love to Say Makeup by me! but its Really Moisturizer by Ariel😂❤️," wrote Kylie's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada. "i feel beyond blessed to be apart of this moment with you @kyliejenner ❤️"
Jenner's cover photos are going viral on Twitter, with this mega-fan calling her "so pure" for bearing her natural face:
But not everyone is so on board, and a lot of people seem to think these "makeup free" claims are truth-free, i.e. #fakenews:
Some Twitter users are even arguing over the definition of "makeup free." While this person showed up with a damn RECEIPT (photo of Kylie's freckles):
But Linda Evangelista's worst nightmare has her loyal supporters coming to her defense, starting with momager Kris:
If I pulled off a "makeup free" look as well as Kylie does, I'd do it, too. Maybe it's just those coveted Kardashian-Jenner genes?