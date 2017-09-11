Advertising

Patty Jenkins is basically a superhero for the exceptional directing skills she brought to the set of Wonder Woman. (And Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, seems to agree.) As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins is officially set to direct the film's sequel–and she'll be getting a very significant pay increase.

For directing Wonder Woman, Jenkins received a salary of $1 million. According to The Hollywood Reporter's "sources," Jenkins will be paid "somewhere in the $7 million to $9 million range" for the second installment. For comparison, the outlet notes that the most Nancy Meyers was paid to direct a film was around $5 million.

According to Jezebel, this makes Patty Jenkins the highest paid woman director in history.

This is definitely a huge and well-deserved accomplishment for Jenkins–and for women filmmakers–but it goes without saying that $7 million to $9 million is significantly less than what some prominent men directors are raking in for films in Hollywood. According to a profile in Vanity Fair, Christopher Nolan made $20 million plus 20 percent of the gross profits for Dunkirk; Peter Jackson was paid around $20 million for King Kong; and Todd Phillips, who directed The Hangover, typically makes between $12 million and $14 million per movie. Me trying to figure out why the gender pay gap is still a thing. Either way, congrats to Patty Jenkins on the big bucks. Here's hoping she and the rest of the Wonder Woman fam continue to smash records.

