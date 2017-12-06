Wendy's just declared the best movies of 2017 on Twitter so the Oscars are canceled.

If you're looking for an icebreaker to start a dialogue with your favorite brand's Twitter account, this dude just figured out the perfect one. (And hey, feel free to tweet your best icebreakers at @Someecards anytime.)
Eric Kohn, a film critic and editor for IndieWire, recently reached out to Wendy's via Twitter to ask about a subject he knows well: movies.
"Need to know your favorite movie of the year," Kohn tweeted at Wendy's, seemingly out of nowhere.
Exactly 15 minutes later, Wendy's responded with its (her?) top five favorite films of the year. Lady Bird seems to be number 1, with The Big Sick, Get Out, and Logan coming in after. Wendy's also gave Blade Runner points for being visually stunning.
However, the conversation didn't end there. A24, the entertainment company behind films including Lady Bird, The Florida Project and The Disaster Artist, responded asking for some more info.
The fast food chain responded by describing three important elements of Lady Bird.
A24 was into it.
Lady Bird recently broke the film review website Rotten Tomatoes' record for "the most consecutive Fresh reviews and zero Rotten reviews against it." So naturally, Rotten Tomatoes' Twitter account joined in on the fun.
Wendy's responded with some wordplay.
A24 chimed in, wearing its jealousy on its sleeve.
At this point, the Wendy's employee responsible for these tweets started getting super excited. In fact, they asked their bosses if they could turn the account into a movie review account.
Alas...
Despite being told no, this wonderful Wendy's staffer continued sharing thoughts about films. Hell yeah, Wendy. Power move!
Here's hoping Wendy's starts showing films in its restaurants. TBH, people would order way more food if there was a movie keeping them in there.