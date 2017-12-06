Wendy's just declared the best movies of 2017 on Twitter so the Oscars are canceled.

If you're looking for an icebreaker to start a dialogue with your favorite brand's Twitter account, this dude just figured out the perfect one. (And hey, feel free to tweet your best icebreakers at @Someecards anytime.)

Eric Kohn, a film critic and editor for IndieWire, recently reached out to Wendy's via Twitter to ask about a subject he knows well: movies.

"Need to know your favorite movie of the year," Kohn tweeted at Wendy's, seemingly out of nowhere.

@Wendys Need to know your favorite movie of the year. — erickohn (@erickohn) December 6, 2017

Exactly 15 minutes later, Wendy's responded with its (her?) top five favorite films of the year. Lady Bird seems to be number 1, with The Big Sick, Get Out, and Logan coming in after. Wendy's also gave Blade Runner points for being visually stunning.

Lady Bird was pretty great. Also, enjoyed The Big Sick and Get Out, and Logan remains surprisingly high on the list. Also, Blade Runner was visually stunning. — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 6, 2017

However, the conversation didn't end there. A24, the entertainment company behind films including Lady Bird, The Florida Project and The Disaster Artist, responded asking for some more info.