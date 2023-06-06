'AITA for giving my friend's Taylor Swift concert ticket to my sister?' She's pissed!

'AITA for giving away my friend's ticket to the Taylor Swift concert and leaving without her?'

So a long time ago I (20F) bought 4 tickets to the Taylor swift concert in our city that happened this past weekend. It was going to be me, Marissa, Haley, and Aiden. We are all besties from high school

Everyone paid me for the tickets and planned accordingly. We were planning on getting there pretty early to hangout for a bit. Everyone knew this plan for a long time but for some reason Marissa couldn’t/didn’t get off work. She is a server at a breakfast restaurant and normally doesn’t work too late. This was all on Saturday btw.