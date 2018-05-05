This Instagram model accidentally live-streamed herself having sex

Los Angeles Instagram star Kristen Hancher was left pretty embarrassed recently after she accidentally live-streamed her having sex with with her boyfriend.

Out of 3.9 million followers, over 14,000 of them received the broadcast.

It could have been worse, however, as she luckily had placed her phone face down, saving herself (and her partner Andrew Gregory) some indignity. Unfortunately, audio of the encounter was streamed loud and clear for almost 3 minutes.

Once the 18-year-old realized her mistake, she quickly pulled down the post and apologized to her fans.

"Whoever saw my live, I just wanna apologize. That was totally NOT intentional. Delete it from your mind. That was super embarrassing and super uncomfortable."

The starlet, who is known for her risqué posts, ended on a somewhat philosophical note.

"But for real, guys, s*** happens. Accidents happen. You have to move on and pretend like it never happened and go on with your life. That's what I'm gonna do."

