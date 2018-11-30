13 times Chrissy Teigen was the funniest person on Twitter.

I don't need to explain to YOU who Chrissy Teigen is, and what she means to Extremely Online people.

Skimming Chrissy's Twitter feed is a foolproof way to improve my mood. She's a woman who loves rich food, pointedly worded takedowns, and embarrassing John Legend publicly. In other words: she's a woman after my own heart. I don't get to embarrass John Legend - I don't get to interact with John Legend at all, if you can believe it - but I can applaud her when she does. Her #content makes me feel less isolated and depressed about the world, which is more than I can say for most celebrities.

Here's a mid-afternoon pick-me-up courtesy of Chrissy's funniest tweets. Remember: if a 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model can hoover macaroni and cheese for lunch, so can you. Cheers!

1.

Every time someone asks john for a selfie and says "I never do this" I think back to the night we met when I said it but not about selfies — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 13, 2015

2.