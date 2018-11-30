13 times Chrissy Teigen was the funniest person on Twitter.

I don't need to explain to YOU who Chrissy Teigen is, and what she means to Extremely Online people.
Skimming Chrissy's Twitter feed is a foolproof way to improve my mood. She's a woman who loves rich food, pointedly worded takedowns, and embarrassing John Legend publicly. In other words: she's a woman after my own heart. I don't get to embarrass John Legend - I don't get to interact with John Legend at all, if you can believe it - but I can applaud her when she does. Her #content makes me feel less isolated and depressed about the world, which is more than I can say for most celebrities.
Here's a mid-afternoon pick-me-up courtesy of Chrissy's funniest tweets. Remember: if a 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model can hoover macaroni and cheese for lunch, so can you. Cheers!
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.