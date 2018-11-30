13 times Chrissy Teigen was the funniest person on Twitter.

13 times Chrissy Teigen was the funniest person on Twitter.
Pamela Ross
Nov 30, 2018@5:53 PM
Advertising

I don't need to explain to YOU who Chrissy Teigen is, and what she means to Extremely Online people.

Skimming Chrissy's Twitter feed is a foolproof way to improve my mood. She's a woman who loves rich food, pointedly worded takedowns, and embarrassing John Legend publicly. In other words: she's a woman after my own heart. I don't get to embarrass John Legend - I don't get to interact with John Legend at all, if you can believe it - but I can applaud her when she does. Her #content makes me feel less isolated and depressed about the world, which is more than I can say for most celebrities.

Here's a mid-afternoon pick-me-up courtesy of Chrissy's funniest tweets. Remember: if a 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model can hoover macaroni and cheese for lunch, so can you. Cheers!

1.

2.

Advertising

3.

4.

5.

Advertising

6.

7.

Advertising

8.

9.

10.

Advertising

11.

12.

Advertising

13.

Advertising
Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 